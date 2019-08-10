As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Check Pt Software F (CHKP) Stock Declined While Doheny Asset Management Has Decreased Position

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 62.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 1,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1,174 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 3,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Check Pt Software F (CHKP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 23,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 29,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Check Pt Software F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 619,282 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88M for 21.69 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De owns 2.37% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,356 shares. Amer Research Management holds 360 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.17% or 359,930 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 875 shares. Utah-based Alta Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.96% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 1.98 million shares. 3,220 are held by Homrich & Berg. 96,279 are held by Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd. Cim Ltd Liability Co holds 64,344 shares or 4.18% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Communication owns 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 55,212 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.33% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 148,725 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,533 shares to 4,167 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 12,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.