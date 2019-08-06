As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cut Its Stake; Manatuck Hill Partners Cut Its Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holding by $477,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 108,264 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $196.41. About 107,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 21,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloom Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,130 are owned by Daiwa Secs Group. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 1.14M shares stake. Td Asset Inc reported 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 16,402 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 2,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Comgest Global Invsts Sas has invested 3.56% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) reported 15 shares. Moreover, American Asset Mngmt has 1.47% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 18,906 were accumulated by Patten & Patten Tn. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Street accumulated 0.16% or 11.65M shares. Natixis holds 5,784 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 135,000 shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $609.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

