As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Position by $1.69 Million; Lam Research (LRCX) Holding Raised by Rgm Capital Llc

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 116.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,790 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 650,784 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.50M, up from 630,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $184.86. About 1.01 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,109 shares to 226,386 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,181 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.16% or 3,258 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 530 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs. Nuance Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.84% or 91,461 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Co reported 9,370 shares stake. Moreover, Logan Cap has 0.49% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 44,896 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 36,138 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 6,013 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1 shares. Finance Advisory Service holds 0.05% or 1,521 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Shelton Capital stated it has 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bessemer Group stated it has 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. Shares for $354,616 were sold by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $67.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972,003 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).