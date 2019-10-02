As Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Has Lowered Its Holding by $451,721; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose While Ulysses Management Lifted by $15.75 Million Its Holding

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 164.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 492,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 792,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 447,152 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 2,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, down from 49,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $191.85. About 211,402 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18,502 shares to 19,417 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 27.89 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 133,900 shares to 399,900 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (Call) (NYSE:S) by 176,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,800 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

