As Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose, Holder Eagle Capital Management Cut Its Position by $115.08 Million; Private Advisor Group Has Raised Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 653,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.26 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $204.91. About 149,394 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 2,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 49,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 46,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.88. About 152,038 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP)

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 5,671 shares to 25,657 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,485 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,351 shares. Assetmark Inc has 3,129 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Wealthcare Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Florida-based Finemark Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The North Carolina-based Bragg Financial Advsr has invested 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 132,403 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 0.46% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jones Lllp holds 3,146 shares. Compton Management Ri invested in 9,084 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 3,175 are owned by Dana Investment Advsrs. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Inc Llp has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Westwood Holdings Gp invested in 9,363 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bluestein R H & invested in 0.02% or 1,825 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability accumulated 0.37% or 13,068 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% or 200 shares. Maine-based Headinvest Limited Liability Com has invested 1.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Field & Main Commercial Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 21,975 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eagle Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 22,498 shares. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 21,181 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 22,544 shares. Conestoga has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,420 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 84,831 shares. 1,424 were accumulated by Assetmark. Spectrum Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.60M shares to 27.54 million shares, valued at $1.33B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 161,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).