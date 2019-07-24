As Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose, Dudley & Shanley Cut Holding by $386,144; Lennar (LEN) Holding Raised by Smead Capital Management Inc

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 1.98M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $197.62. About 406,058 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 217,700 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel has 0.42% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,700 shares. Altfest L J & Co stated it has 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 705,306 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co owns 28,253 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. S&Co owns 238,013 shares for 4.68% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian reported 0% stake. 47,554 are held by Bessemer Gru Incorporated. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,680 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 700,535 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pggm Invs has 0.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 242,702 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares to 128,810 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $412.03M for 35.04 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,672 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $65.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 52,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

