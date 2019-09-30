As Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose, Dudley & Shanley Trimmed by $682,802 Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Highvista Strategies Has Boosted by $2.48 Million Its Position

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 3,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 149,995 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.62 million, down from 153,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.04. About 684,093 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peninsula Asset Management has 23,796 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.4% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 11,500 shares. Forbes J M And Company Llp holds 1.09% or 28,569 shares. S&Co Inc holds 5.15% or 237,798 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Partners, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 4,416 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 2.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc reported 2,550 shares. 247,658 were accumulated by British Columbia Mgmt Corp. First Manhattan Com reported 6,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 103,774 shares. Sit Inv Associate holds 0.37% or 60,290 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx owns 7,125 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 11,742 shares.

