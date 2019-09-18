As Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose, Destination Wealth Management Has Raised by $423,944 Its Position; As Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Lowered by $329,400 Its Position

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 83,030 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39 million, up from 80,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $195.05. About 437,586 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 16,326 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, down from 18,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $155.18. About 748,202 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 0.21% or 5,290 shares. Minnesota-based Accredited Investors has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 264,045 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 0.63% or 112,832 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 2.13% or 17,046 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd holds 0.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 4,975 shares. Donaldson Limited accumulated 36,426 shares. Ci Invests accumulated 0% or 3,209 shares. Atria Limited Liability reported 47,044 shares stake. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Nordea Inv Ab holds 0.14% or 314,222 shares in its portfolio.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,320 shares to 1,271 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 28,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,524 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd Comnpv by 14,127 shares to 64,989 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 24,700 shares. Laurion LP holds 2,900 shares. Richard Bernstein Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,550 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi reported 200 shares stake. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd reported 35,068 shares. City Com reported 17,318 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 21,089 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 375,593 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Trexquant Lp has 0.53% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 43,953 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 19,849 shares. Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,588 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.14% or 63,956 shares.