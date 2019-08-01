As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Yhb Investment Advisors Has Cut by $318,560 Its Holding; Mastercard (MA) Stake Maintained by Crescent Park Management Lp

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 1.51 million shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 5.34M shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 300 shares. Proshare Limited Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 231,576 shares. Caprock holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,076 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation reported 30,405 shares. 271,807 were reported by Ajo L P. Karp Cap Mgmt owns 8,634 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 2.01% or 28,110 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Skylands Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westfield Cap Management Co Lp holds 0.91% or 506,625 shares. Churchill has 44,682 shares. Cohen & Steers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 370 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 338,801 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,560 shares.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares to 25,816 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).