As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Woodstock Has Decreased Its Stake by $949,872; As Cbiz (CBZ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Increased Holding

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 56,869 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 62,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 541,896 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc. (CBZ) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 544,655 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 524,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 37,898 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 36,059 shares to 211,546 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,039 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

