As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 774,979 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.18 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807. Shares for $442,302 were sold by Morrow J William on Wednesday, January 30. Foster Jon M sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896. $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. $4.72M worth of stock was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $857.68 million for 14.32 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,594 shares to 15,994 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $409.36 million for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

