As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Barometer Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $196.73. About 1.34 million shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 4,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 33,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 38,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13 million shares traded or 9.19% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc holds 162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 98,507 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Amp Cap Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 40,366 shares stake. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,632 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 1.99% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Harvey Investment Co Ltd Co has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,578 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Com reported 13,134 shares. Central Bank holds 0.02% or 411 shares. First Bank invested in 1% or 36,629 shares. Community Bancorporation Na has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 964 shares. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 107,800 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 61,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 73,716 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,880 shares. 1.55M are owned by Citigroup Inc. 6,129 are owned by Mirador Cap Ptnrs L P. Salem Cap invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone Capital Inc, California-based fund reported 26,145 shares. Mackay Shields reported 729,288 shares stake. Arvest Bank & Trust Division holds 1.12% or 155,528 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,614 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 613,796 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has 3,214 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tru Of Vermont holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 145,327 shares. 23,423 are held by Girard Partners. Culbertson A N & stated it has 1.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43,582 shares to 87,405 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 12,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.