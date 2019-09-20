As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Ami Asset Management Has Lifted by $8.80 Million Its Stake; Eaton Vance Management Maintains Stake in Brinks Co (BCO)

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 44,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 287,075 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.68 million, up from 242,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 754,534 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 8,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 112,536 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 103,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 291,425 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 10,718 shares to 125,780 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 125,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,474 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 7,443 shares to 328,451 shares, valued at $14.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) by 7,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,230 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

