As Ecolab (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $8.18 Million; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holding Increased by Real Estate Management Services Llc

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 41,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 146,677 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.96M, down from 188,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $195.86. About 814,372 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38 million, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 1.27M shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.09M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 4.37 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 800,031 are owned by Legal And General Group Public Limited Com. Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 25.66 million shares. Interest Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,822 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 332,000 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 64,155 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Amer Century holds 1.71 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% stake. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Indexiq Limited Liability Co holds 111,657 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) or 320,452 shares.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) by 54,800 shares to 261,200 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 334,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,111 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.47 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,297 shares to 183,859 shares, valued at $21.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

