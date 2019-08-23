As Ecolab (Ecl) (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Augustine Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Msci (MSCI) Share Value Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Boosted by $345,510 Its Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (ECL) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 19,095 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 21,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $203.09. About 384,425 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $234.06. About 397,001 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Was $849.8M; 17/05/2018 – Argentina MSCI Upgrade Hinges on Macri Shunning Capital Controls; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 16/05/2018 – Authers’ Note: MSCI – Meaningful Scepticism Concerning Indices

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr) by 17,891 shares to 110,834 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management owns 65,069 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 16,270 shares. British Columbia Invest Management holds 262,314 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. First Natl Trust Company has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1,754 are owned by Cypress Capital. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co reported 0.22% stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 253,374 shares. Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 38,279 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested in 260,990 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability owns 10,982 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associates has 0.88% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 7,785 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,056 shares.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab Inc (ECL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.