As Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Rose, Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Its Position by $2.70 Million; Oriental Financial Group (OFG) Share Value Rose While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oriental Financial Group Inc (OFG) by 59.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 50,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 33,840 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, down from 84,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oriental Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 215,267 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 15,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 38,507 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 53,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold OFG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 2.83% more from 42.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 51,226 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 65,147 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) for 34,364 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 23,317 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). 16,027 are owned by Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp. Sun Life Financial reported 2,790 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 3,440 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.05% or 25,014 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Limited Liability Co has 211,215 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) or 272,700 shares. Axa holds 0% or 43,300 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.10 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 60,056 shares to 724,198 shares, valued at $73.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

