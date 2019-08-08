As Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Price Rose, Williams Jones & Associates Has Lifted by $815,760 Its Holding; Prudential Financial Has Cut Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Holding by $3.01 Million

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 33,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.54% . The institutional investor held 68,783 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 102,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $99.15. About 778,179 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Fund; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND; 16/05/2018 – Allegion Bolsters E-Bike Leadership through New Alliance with European IoT Mobility Platform Developer Conneqtech; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 04/04/2018 – Allegion Appoints Charles L. Szews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 4,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 809,648 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.94 million, up from 805,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $205.04. About 598,971 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management Incorporated has 10,332 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 2,845 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Millennium Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 63,113 shares. Enterprise Services Corp accumulated 0.12% or 3,009 shares. Motco holds 100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 157,794 shares. State Street has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amg Natl Trust State Bank stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 331,677 were accumulated by Capital Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 90 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 144,087 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2,125 shares. Town & Country Retail Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 2,872 shares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com Par $0.01 (NYSE:F) by 57,300 shares to 44,565 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 18,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,265 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com Ne (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189,664 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 7,837 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 403 shares. Bokf Na reported 19,360 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 49,872 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). 291,225 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Boston Family Office Lc has 5,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bank & Trust accumulated 7,003 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 23 shares. Peddock Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.04% or 913 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors invested in 2,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 41,946 shares. Generation Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.56M shares.

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $122.51M for 18.64 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 265,406 shares to 298,409 shares, valued at $35.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 158,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).