As Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sawgrass Asset Management Decreased Position; Nuance Investments Has Upped Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 374,049 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.85 million, down from 398,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $195.92. About 72,810 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 343.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 289,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 373,493 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.74M, up from 84,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $167.26. About 138,415 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 150,401 shares to 2,437 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 249,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,907 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 2,205 shares to 5,615 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 143,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A.

