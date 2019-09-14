As Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Cut by $676,695 Its Position; Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake Maintained by Steinberg Asset Management Llc

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 3,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 248,515 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.07 million, down from 251,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 22,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 73,370 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 50,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 424,423 shares traded or 41.19% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Co reported 0.04% stake. Somerset Gru Ltd holds 0.65% or 3,883 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bailard owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,921 shares. Pggm Investments has 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 184,604 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.18 million shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 19,639 shares. 88,480 were reported by Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Blair William Il accumulated 949,280 shares or 1.07% of the stock. 23,796 were reported by Peninsula Asset Mgmt. Mirae Asset Glob Invs has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Albert D Mason holds 0.51% or 3,433 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Communications, Japan-based fund reported 250 shares. 6,700 are owned by Baxter Bros Inc. White Pine Cap Limited Com holds 0.81% or 10,982 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,325 shares to 112,825 shares, valued at $33.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 150,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Homebuilders open communities, model homes in Houston area – Houston Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Century Communities (CCS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening this weekend for Talavera Highlands in Bothell – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.