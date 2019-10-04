As Ecolab Com (ECL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Capital Counsel Lowered Its Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Increased Pricesmart (PSMT) Stake by $21.82 Million

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 3,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 327,909 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.74 million, down from 331,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $192.83. About 762,888 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 427,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.32 million, up from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 252,991 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 06/04/2018 – PRICESMART INC – MARCH NET WAREHOUSE CLUB SALES INCREASED 8.9% TO $261.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC – POST DEAL PRICESMART WILL OPERATE AEROPOST FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN MIAMI AS A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY; 21/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – BOTH WAREHOUSE CLUBS ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO OPEN IN SPRING OF 2019; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. NET SALES INCREASED 6.6% TO $228.9M; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL NET SALES UP 1.6%; 07/03/2018 PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR…; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART INC – FOR FOUR-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29, 2018 COMPARABLE SALES FOR 39 WAREHOUSE CLUBS OPEN AT LEAST 13 1/2 FULL MONTHS INCREASED 1.9%

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab acquires Gallay Medical & Scientific – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Ecolab Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ECL) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on Ecolab – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $492.37M for 28.03 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 55,794 shares to 369,339 shares, valued at $50.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.59% or 499,541 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Legal & General Plc stated it has 1.80 million shares. 3,164 were reported by Telemus Capital Lc. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.2% or 668,777 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc has 1,238 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 27,980 shares. Legacy Private Tru Commerce reported 47,134 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Ltd reported 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Page Arthur B owns 0.24% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,510 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Co owns 184,375 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sky Investment Gp Limited Liability Com has 1.35% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,583 shares. Mngmt Corp Va stated it has 1,335 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 19,291 were reported by Asset Mgmt.

More notable recent PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) and Encourages PriceSmart Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PriceSmart Earnings: PSMT Stock Plummets as Q3 Profit Slides 25% Y2Y – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PSMT ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts PriceSmart (PSMT) Investors to Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PriceSmart Announces May Merchandise Sales; Third Quarter Earnings Release Dates Also Announced – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.64 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PSMT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 22.46 million shares or 5.36% more from 21.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 3,767 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd has 11,025 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. M&T Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Panagora Asset accumulated 81,292 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 246,519 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 36,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 43,061 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0% or 1,788 shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 773 shares stake. 6,550 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc.