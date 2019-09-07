As Ecolab Com (ECL) Shares Rose, Capital Counsel Has Upped Its Stake; Burns J W & Co Has Decreased Deluxe (DLX) Stake by $952,407 as Share Value Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 219,975 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX)

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 331,677 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55 million, up from 329,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85 million for 7.05 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 551,784 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 27,700 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh has 0.78% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Sfe Investment Counsel reported 0.14% stake. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company has 40,495 shares. Magnetar Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,879 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 643,610 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smithfield invested in 0% or 910 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 51,314 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Country Club Na accumulated 6,076 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 23,226 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 28,041 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 3,440 shares to 36,775 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 36,800 shares. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.52% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Comgest Invsts Sas stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 12,079 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). S&Co Incorporated stated it has 238,013 shares or 4.68% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,164 shares. 275,800 were accumulated by Markel. 6,366 were reported by First State Bank Of Omaha. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Guardian Trust holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,097 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors has 2.42% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).