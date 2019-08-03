As Ecolab Com (ECL) Share Value Rose, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Increased by $316,800 Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Roof Eidam & Maycock Boosted by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 1,800 shares as the company's stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 24,402 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 22,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,580 shares to 11,635 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 11,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,627 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.