As Ecolab Com (ECL) Share Price Rose, Lafleur & Godfrey Cut by $3.14 Million Its Holding; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position Has Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 17,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,334 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18 million, down from 115,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 623,060 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 58.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 11,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,530 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 19,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 841,835 shares traded or 62.83% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Fortive To Sell 4 A&S Companies To Altra Industrial In A Deal Valued At $3 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11,342 shares to 29,447 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,121 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

