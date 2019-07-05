As Ecolab Com (ECL) Market Value Rose, Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Decreased by $950,752 Its Stake; New Amsterdam Partners Lowered Its Stake in Federated Invs Pa Cl B (FII) by $1.88 Million as Share Value Rose

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 30,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 552,981 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B (FII) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 64,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 274,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 156,091 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWS) by 5,685 shares to 186,972 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 22,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A (NYSE:SAN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $402.74 million for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.56% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Choate Inv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cantillon Cap Limited Liability Company owns 2.32 million shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt accumulated 405 shares. Hillsdale Inv invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Security Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.31% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 26,876 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Federated Inc Pa invested in 0.03% or 60,535 shares. Van Strum Towne reported 35,478 shares stake. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 33,771 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc invested 0.45% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares to 156,257 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Tru invested in 19,693 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock reported 13.19 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 7,020 are held by Raymond James Fincl. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Sei Invs Commerce owns 77,113 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc holds 675 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 10,928 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 84,057 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Amg Natl Commercial Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 35,045 shares.