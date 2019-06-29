As Ecolab Com (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, First Long Island Investors Has Trimmed Stake by $821,744; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $9.80 Million as Shares Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 4,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,911 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, down from 77,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $197.44. About 5.93 million shares traded or 410.62% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89 million, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.01 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 49,236 shares to 162,591 shares, valued at $16.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 8,544 shares to 31,854 shares, valued at $37.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.