As Echostar (SATS) Stock Value Rose, Nokomis Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Tig Advisors Increases Stake in Red Hat (RHT)

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 319,586 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has 219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 366,489 shares. Tt has 69,600 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com accumulated 295,449 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 5,196 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 23,640 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 16,597 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp owns 26,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 5,036 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 341,950 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh accumulated 150,029 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 0.03% or 2,807 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 50 shares.

