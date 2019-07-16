As Echostar (SATS) Stock Value Declined, Nokomis Capital Has Lowered Position; Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Upped Autozone (AZO) Holding

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 99,179 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1184.37. About 108,748 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

