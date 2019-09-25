As Echostar (SATS) Shares Rose, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Holding; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Raised Its Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by $2.73 Million as Valuation Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 35,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 83,133 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68M, up from 47,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. It closed at $39.87 lastly. It is down 2.22% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 17,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 63,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, up from 45,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 125,453 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 501,900 shares to 88,100 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,780 shares, and cut its stake in Gigcapital Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank owns 9,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,011 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company. Citigroup Inc holds 20,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 47,600 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 88,400 shares stake. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 8,600 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 517,537 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Beese Fulmer holds 0.22% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 25,759 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 22 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 38,134 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 0.37% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13,079 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 760,000 shares. Fir Tree Cap LP holds 0.63% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 142,300 shares.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Satellite and Communication Stock Outlook: Prospects Alluring – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hughes In Partnership with Facebook Launches Wi-Fi Hotspots in Colombia Using Express Wi-Fi Software Platform – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ergen, EchoStar join Globalstar debt deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hughes selected for DHS satellite deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Optus Selects Hughes JUPITER System to Enable Satellite Services throughout Australia – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 4.66% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 1.06 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 206,750 shares. Td Mgmt Lc owns 14 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Stifel Financial owns 63,672 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd holds 3,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 3,470 shares. Creative Planning owns 3,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sg Americas Lc owns 17,777 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 44,739 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 25,000 were reported by Pggm Investments. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 84,608 shares.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts Enhances In Store Pick Up Experience for Online Customers – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Earnings: AAP Stock Revs Up on Q1 Beat – Investorplace.com” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advance Auto Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.