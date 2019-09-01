As Echostar (SATS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Nokomis Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $11.59 Million; Sei Investments Company Cut Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Holding as Stock Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by 71.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 16,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 6,636 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124,000, down from 23,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 492,112 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 16/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC CSIQ.O : UBS STARTS WITH SELL ; TARGET PRICE $15; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AN 8 MWP SOLAR PV PROJECT IN GANGWON PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR POWER PLANTS IN OPERATION PORTFOLIO AT APRIL 30 WAS ABOUT 948 MWP, ESTIMATED TOTAL RESALE VALUE OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissions a 35MWp Open Access Solar Project in India; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Sees 2Q Rev $690M-$730M; 10/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Awarded 364 MWp Solar Projects in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR LAUNCHES 35 MWP PROJECT IN KARNATAKA, INDIA; 12/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Launches New Business Unit to Deliver Operations & Maintenance Services at Solar Asset Management and O&M Confer

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 275,041 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quaker Capital Invests Limited has 8.59% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Laurion Cap LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 9,989 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co has 47,118 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 30,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5.50 million are owned by Edgepoint Group Inc. Amp Cap Investors reported 8,600 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 770,950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Company reported 0.44% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,248 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Management invested in 109 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Regions Corp has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 777,533 shares. 70,000 are owned by Prudential Public Ltd Company.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: M, SATS, PANW – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “â€œBye Gold, Buy Bitcoinâ€: Grayscale Urges Investors to Drop Gold for BTC – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EchoStar: A Cheap, Durable Company With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Echostar Corporation (SATS) Misses Q2 EPS by 25c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $23.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 50,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).