As Echostar (SATS) Market Value Rose, Holder Earnest Partners Cut Stake; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Decreased Union Pac (UNP) Position as Shares Rose

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc analyzed 67,834 shares as the company's stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 18 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 67,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 267,033 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp analyzed 2,370 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 272,452 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.07M, down from 274,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 1.48 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.27 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.46M for 47.77 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

