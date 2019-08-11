As Echostar (SATS) Market Valuation Rose, Newtyn Management Has Increased Its Position by $10.04 Million; Creative Planning Raised Its Toro Co (TTC) Stake by $460,428; Share Value Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 6,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,685 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, up from 3,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 246,683 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 19/04/2018 – TORO ENERGY ADVANCES BPD STUDIES FOR WILUNA URANIUM PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees 3Q Adj EPS 64c-Adj EPS 67c; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 23/04/2018 – Toro Supports 2018 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 1323.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 278,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94M, up from 21,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 471,752 shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 4,808 shares to 22,627 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.91M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). 33,524 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt owns 203,418 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 191,700 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Inc has 0.05% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 18,900 shares. Vanguard Inc has 10.49M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 34,300 shares stake. Schroder Invest Management Gp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Advsr Asset invested in 0.02% or 14,665 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com holds 0% or 29 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 39,433 shares. Mangrove Partners has invested 7.48% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 253,300 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co accumulated 62,818 shares. Moreover, Thornburg Investment Mngmt has 0.54% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Mad River Investors holds 27,150 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 22 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Com owns 67,852 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership owns 47,484 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Jbf Cap Inc reported 136,300 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0% or 77,427 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 8,742 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edgepoint has invested 2.2% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03M shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Value Inc by 52,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,319 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.