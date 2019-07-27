As Echostar (SATS) Market Valuation Declined, Nokomis Capital Decreased by $11.59 Million Its Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Lowered by $1.62 Million Its Stake

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 167,262 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highpoint Res Corp by 976,805 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 298,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53 million for 104.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

