As Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) Share Value Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Its Position by $32.70 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Twitter (TWTR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 14.07 million shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (SATS) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 908,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 5.50M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.51M, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corp. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 319,586 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM) by 24,513 shares to 400 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,191 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).