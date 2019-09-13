As Echostar Cmn (SATS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Jbf Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $717,200; Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position in Msc Indl Direct (MSM) as Stock Value Declined

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (SATS) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 446,658 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 55,812 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, up from 48,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 551,716 shares traded or 16.50% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 55,400 shares to 312,955 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.46M for 47.46 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mangrove invested in 1.53M shares or 7.69% of the stock. Swiss National Bank reported 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 78,174 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 6,333 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 79,191 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Limited Co holds 30,000 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 10,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal owns 766,340 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 9,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgepoint Gru owns 5.52M shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 13,079 shares or 0.06% of the stock. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 301,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 768 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6,805 shares to 96,247 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 250,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,562 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

