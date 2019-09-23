As Echostar Cmn (SATS) Stock Rose, Jbf Capital Lowered by $717,200 Its Stake; As Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Share Value Rose, Holder Towerview Has Lifted Its Position

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (SATS) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 89,809 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 19,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.26 million, up from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 11,855 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $20.45 million for 48.14 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ergen, EchoStar join Globalstar debt deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Axesat to Offer Hughes Satellite Services to Enterprise Customers in Colombia – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hughes selected for DHS satellite deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EchoStar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBL, GME, SATS, and ZS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 55,400 shares to 312,955 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.30 million activity. TOWERVIEW LLC also bought $105,169 worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) on Friday, May 31.

More notable recent Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Altria Recommends Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC), The Stock That Slid 50% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Tejon Ranch Co.’s (NYSE:TRC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Altria Group Inc.: Altria Recommends Rejection of Amended Mini-Tender Offer by TRC – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons You Should Reject a Mini-Tender Offer for Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.