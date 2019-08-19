As Echo Global Logistics Ord (ECHO) Shares Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Has Raised Its Holding by $950,880; Corbyn Investment Management Position In Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Was Increased

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Ord (ECHO) by 216.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 39,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The institutional investor held 57,891 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 18,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 316,337 shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc. (Cndt) by 31,548 shares to 763,969 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,637 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,158 shares. Pictet National Bank & Limited holds 0.38% or 9,140 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.22% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,593 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Capital Guardian Tru has invested 0.88% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York-based Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us has 0.62% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 610,487 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 34 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co accumulated 0.04% or 3,100 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership owns 32,882 shares. Regions Corp holds 192,445 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 15,607 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,125 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,547 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 66,199 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 12,052 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 10,325 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 77,216 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 12,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Products Prtn Limited holds 0.12% or 85,900 shares. Matarin Management Llc stated it has 0.03% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Principal Financial Gp Inc owns 223,543 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) or 2.39 million shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma holds 0.17% or 124,975 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP reported 8,392 shares.

