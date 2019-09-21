As Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Stock Declined, Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Position; Tygh Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $2.11 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 9,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 19,891 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30M, down from 29,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 336,520 shares traded or 62.05% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 38,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The institutional investor held 298,596 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, down from 336,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 241,075 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – Echo Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.80 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “St. Petersburg, Florida, Works with Tyler Technologies to Equip Employees with Modern Data Analytics Strategies – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $9.28M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.