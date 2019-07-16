As Ebix (EBIX) Valuation Declined, Holder West Coast Financial Has Increased Position; Terril Brothers Has Upped Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $1.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 22.20M shares traded or 67.62% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 9,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 45,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 207,275 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 11,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,718 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 15,369 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.18% or 56,236 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 18,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bank And Tru invested in 0% or 237 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 40,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com holds 58,395 shares. 6,320 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Raymond James And holds 0% or 10,620 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 0.12% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 6,562 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Tci Wealth invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 36,856 shares.

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Ebix Inc (EBIX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EbixCash’s Travel Divisions Report Cumulative GMV of INR 8100+ Crores ($1.16 Billion), with the acquisition of two companies – Pearl International and Lawson Travels – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ebix Announces 5 for 1 Stock Split Nasdaq:EBIX – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EbixCash Completes Acquisition of 75% Shares of Weizmann Forex Limited (BSE:WEIZFOREX) – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Commences EbixCash IPO Process while Targeting a Q2 2020 IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank’s Restructuring Plan – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Citigroup Earnings: C Reports Solid Q2 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ajo Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.14 million shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 41.12 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.19% or 10.28 million shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Com reported 2.92 million shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt stated it has 261,199 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 6,987 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 14,275 are held by Independent Invsts Inc. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 12,824 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.81% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12.00M shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,600 shares to 39,720 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Invt Grade (FLRN).