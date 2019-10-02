As Ebix (EBIX) Stock Value Declined, Trellus Management Company Has Lifted Holding; Cambridge Trust Company Position In American Express Co (AXP) Was Has Lifted

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.78M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 215.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 138,038 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 25,147 shares to 97,181 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,580 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp by 15,600 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.