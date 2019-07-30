As Ebix (EBIX) Stock Price Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Lifted Its Stake by $312,032; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Maintains Stake in Alibaba (BABA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $174.51. About 9.74 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 240,516 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.)

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why You Should Look Past the Trade War and Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Big Problem With Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,553 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,720 shares stake. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 142,979 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. Barclays Plc owns 38,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 104,715 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). P2 Cap Partners reported 5.92% stake. Cornerstone accumulated 12 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 0.12% or 1.25M shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EbixCash Acquires Essel Forex Limited Nasdaq:EBIX – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, EBIX, WDFC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Hibbett Sports, Ebix, and Paysign Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Inovio, Seattle Genetics, NU Skin, chipmakers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.