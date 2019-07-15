As Ebix (EBIX) Stock Declined, P2 Capital Partners Boosted Holding; As Intercontinentalexchangeinc. (ICE) Valuation Rose, Holder Fayez Sarofim & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $1.58 Million

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Intercontinentalexchangeinc. (ICE) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 20,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.90M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Intercontinentalexchangeinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $91.25. About 309,372 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.32. About 66,660 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 25.07 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holdg Group Inc Inc reported 1.01 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Srb Corp owns 0.07% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,615 shares. Eastern Bancorporation invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Shelton Management has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Stralem Co holds 89,135 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 2.18 million shares. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.82% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Churchill Corp stated it has 39,390 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Capital Llc reported 9,409 shares stake. New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.12% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 39,511 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 1.09% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 163,321 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadianpacificrailway (NYSE:CP) by 2,704 shares to 613,352 shares, valued at $126.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercardinc. (NYSE:MA) by 149,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstonegrouplp (NYSE:BX).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.