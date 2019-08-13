As Ebix (EBIX) Share Value Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Greenleaf Trust Has Boosted Stake in Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) as Stock Declined

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 6,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 56,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 49,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 246,700 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 46,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, up from 23,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Ing Groep N V Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 10.87 million shares traded or 246.33% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 29/05/2018 – APS ENERGIA SA APEP.WA – ALSO SIGNS 10-YEAR LEASING DEAL WITH ING LEASE POLSKA FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED REAL ESTATE; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video); 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Pay of CEO Ralph Hamers; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 23/04/2018 – REG-ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Turk Ekonomi Bankasi, QNB Finansbank, ING Bank and Denizbank; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s pay rise

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ebix Signs Agreement to Acquire Yatra Online, Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ebix Q2 Revenues Rose 16% to a Record $144.3M – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Is Booming In All But The Share Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 104,715 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 342 shares. Axa accumulated 23,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Svcs reported 826 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 19,998 shares. 17,489 are held by Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 6,320 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 646 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 40,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Affinity Lc, California-based fund reported 4,359 shares. Cim Mangement owns 6,562 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).