As Ebix (EBIX) Share Price Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $2.13 Million; Capital International Investors Cut Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) as Market Value Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 308,021 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 527,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.31 million, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 209,338 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 03/05/2018 – INTEGRA ENGINEERING INDIA LTD INEI.BO – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 127.2 MLN RUPEES VS 125 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 122,556 shares. Whittier Tru Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). California-based Cap Guardian Trust has invested 0.13% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 31,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 823,186 are held by Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 17,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. Burney holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 4,410 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 13,534 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 171,090 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 1,300 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Granite Investment Prns invested in 0.07% or 22,173 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 42,377 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 161,544 shares to 3.33 million shares, valued at $77.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 630,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 7,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 15,245 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company reported 69,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 67,989 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.04% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 304,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trellus Management Limited Liability invested in 30,000 shares. 21,184 were reported by First Trust Advisors Lp. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 239,472 shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability Co, Louisiana-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 6,180 shares.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,239 shares to 6,723 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,296 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

