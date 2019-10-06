As Ebix (EBIX) Market Valuation Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Raised Holding by $2.13 Million; Nordstrom Com (JWN) Stake Has Increased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 78,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 2.67 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 0.6 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 42,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 56,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 262,952 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 19/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS, FORECASTS UP TO $0.20 IN INCREASED EPS, ONCE DEAL IS INTEGRATED OVER NEXT 6 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – The Wire: Educomp’s Insolvency Process Becomes Murkier as Ebix Buys Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Forecasts Up to 20c Increased in Diluted EPS Once Acquisition Is Fully Integrated; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ebix Stock Fell 15.3% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ebix Powered PPL Exchange Helps Lloyd’s, London Market Insurers Surpass Q2 Electronic Placing Targets – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ebix Inc (EBIX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Ebix Inc (EBIX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hibbett Sports, Ebix, and Paysign Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prns Mngmt Commerce has 28,254 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,994 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 3.41M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 3,649 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested in 0% or 69,010 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 34,096 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability invested in 0.41% or 130,692 shares. 16,289 are owned by Tudor Corp Et Al. Creative Planning holds 4,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 2.02% stake. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 51,877 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Atwood And Palmer owns 140 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,612 shares.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2,982 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 8,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,018 shares to 72,641 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,174 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).