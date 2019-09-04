As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $9.25 Million Its Position; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Addenda Capital Increased Position by $550,123 as Market Value Declined

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 7.40 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 5,047 shares as the company's stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 31,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 26,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 3.76M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6,627 shares to 22,061 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 227,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).