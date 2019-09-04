As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose, Mufg Americas Holdings Raised Position by $432,937; As Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) Shares Rose, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trimmed Its Position by $1.13 Billion

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 6.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 53,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $201.94. About 1.81M shares traded or 22.68% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 237.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 11,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, up from 4,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 3.84M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 31.55 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc World Markets Inc reported 91,595 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,039 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 33 shares. Zeke Advsrs Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,053 shares. Saturna Cap holds 459,021 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Inc holds 502,118 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.42% stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.32% or 487,897 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 93,241 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.47% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.88 million activity.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,494 shares to 32,277 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 31,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,501 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Finance Advsrs invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kemnay Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.01% or 1,325 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 212,318 shares. Destination Wealth owns 370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 6.37% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zebra Mngmt Ltd holds 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 12,165 shares. Axa reported 1.88 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 50 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 873,773 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Communication Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 450 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Strategic Global Advisors Ltd has 0.79% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 101,533 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 14,880 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.