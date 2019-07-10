As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose, Holder Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Cut by $9.25 Million Its Holding; As Manpowergroup (Put) (MAN) Valuation Rose, Springbok Capital Management Cut by $444,850 Its Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (Put) (MAN) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 516,449 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 4.50 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ManpowerGroup Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “ManpowerGroup Appoints Michelle Nettles Chief People and Culture Officer, Effective July 29, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Startribune.com and their article: “Report: Uber barring its ex CEO from NYSE balcony during IPO – Star Tribune” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.04 million for 11.68 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gp has 14,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rech Global Investors holds 0.02% or 693,000 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 0.52% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 230,739 shares. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd invested in 0.04% or 117,165 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 5,380 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 207,464 shares. 5,333 are held by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Aqr Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.44 million shares. Alpha Windward stated it has 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,551 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Mgmt LP has invested 1.38% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Nomura Asset Com Limited reported 14,160 shares stake.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24,900 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 119,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Forgotten Tech Stocks Worth Remembering – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook Roundup: Analyst Opinion, Regulatory Matters, Libra, More – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: PayPal Has Bought Itself A Family – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.97 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 0% or 400,000 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.08% stake. New York-based Global Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 3.64% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 31,459 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.27% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). American Research Mngmt reported 1,100 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Co reported 44,112 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 687,978 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Waverton Invest Limited reported 18,400 shares stake. Argent Trust reported 19,745 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers reported 401,265 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 370,190 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.43% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 95,225 shares. 10,947 were accumulated by Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh.