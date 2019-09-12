As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose, Holder Citadel Advisors Trimmed Stake by $62.59 Million; Bokf Has Lowered V F (VFC) Holding by $671,031

Bokf decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 69,696 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 77,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 2.13M shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc analyzed 1.60 million shares as the company's stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.83 million, down from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 4.65M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62M for 17.47 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 23,952 shares to 72,325 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1.43 million shares stake. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc has 581,171 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Natl Trust invested in 22,559 shares. Florida-based Cypress Cap Grp Inc has invested 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4,136 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 205,647 shares. Telos Capital has 30,549 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 10,569 shares. 3,660 are held by Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated. Bbr Limited Company accumulated 3,300 shares. Bridges Invest Management reported 0.05% stake. The New York-based Canandaigua Bancorporation Company has invested 0.29% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Oppenheimer has 57,960 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moderna Inc (Put) by 44,600 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $966,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 6,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Com accumulated 24,992 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 15,227 shares. 24,303 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 4,532 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 931,265 shares. 288,927 are held by Arvest Fincl Bank Division. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.92 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 12,824 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited reported 28,417 shares. Campbell Communication Adviser Limited has 0.2% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11,000 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 19,264 shares. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,380 shares.