As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $858,000; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding Increased by Colony Group Llc

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 46,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 68,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 1.20M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 64.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 9,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 24,071 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, up from 14,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 843,448 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 86,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel Finance has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 14,737 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc invested in 214,507 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mengis Mngmt holds 0.24% or 13,875 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 29,546 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Viking Fund Limited Liability, North Dakota-based fund reported 190,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.13% or 180,288 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 963,716 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,576 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway invested in 1.25M shares or 0.89% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs owns 7.20M shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,676 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 3,718 shares to 61,336 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Long Short Equity Etf (FTLS) by 44,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,552 shares, and cut its stake in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 33,146 shares to 317,491 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 6,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 12,157 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 1,222 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,380 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 77,669 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 5,224 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 1.53 million shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp reported 0.31% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). World Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 64,361 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc accumulated 0% or 6,952 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cordasco Financial Net stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 109,800 shares. Centurylink Management owns 0.44% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 28,673 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.76 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

