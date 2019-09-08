As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Mycio Wealth Partners Increased Holding in At&T (T) by $649,419

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 20,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,864 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 27,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 42,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 313,029 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63M, down from 355,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6,777 shares to 39,811 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 12,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust owns 307 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kemnay Advisory invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Optimum Investment Advisors holds 567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Finance Management accumulated 0.01% or 470 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 32,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.75% or 2.13M shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. 55,452 are owned by Shell Asset Management Com. Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,596 shares. Windward Communication Ca has invested 0.81% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.39% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Blair William And Il holds 47,941 shares. Texas Yale owns 15,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $422.43 million for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares to 364,758 shares, valued at $103.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 41,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,543 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.